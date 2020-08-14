FORECAST: Downpours with gusty winds, heavy rain, lightning possible

- TODAY: Risk for localized flash flooding with showers & thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Briefly cooler, less-humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers and thunderstorms remain in today’s forecast. Downpours that develop have the potential to produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Today’s clouds and rain will limit highs to the 80s.
Scattered downpours continue to push through the region tonight, though not as widespread as the afternoon, as the low-pressure center pushes east. Expect lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Saturday morning.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are back tomorrow; our best rain chance is in areas east of I-65 during the afternoon.
Temperatures will rise toward 90 degrees for highs on Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night as we dry out across the region. Lows slide into the 60s overnight.
As a cold front pushes through the area on Sunday, scattered showers and thunderstorms are once again possible as highs climb into the 80s.
