FORECAST: More downpours expected Friday

- TODAY: Risk of flash flooding with showers and thunderstorms
- NEXT WEEK: Somewhat cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours and thunderstorms won’t be as widespread overnight as they slowly become more focused on areas east of I-65 and east of Louisville. Flash flooding will be a concern in isolated spots. Lows will be near 70 by Saturday morning.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon hours on Saturday, but they won’t be as heavy or as widespread as previous days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night as we dry out across the region. Lows slide into the 60s overnight with readings near 70 degrees in Louisville.
Sunday's scattered storm chance in the afternoon will be prompted by a cold front passing through. By sunset we should be drier and cooler as less humid air arrives.
Long range indications show a cooler, less humid weather pattern for much of next week. We’ll continue to track this possibility.
