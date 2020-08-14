FORECAST: Smaller weekend rain chances

- WEEKEND: Scattered downpours possible
- NEXT WEEK: Somewhat cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few showers linger into the overnight hours.
Areas of fog will develop as low temperatures settle into the 60s for most, and near 70 in the city by early Saturday morning. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon hours on Saturday, but they won’t be as heavy or as widespread as previous days. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night as we dry out across the region. Lows slide into the 60s overnight with readings near 70 degrees in Louisville.
Sunday’s scattered storm chance in the afternoon will be prompted by a cold front passing through. By sunset, we should be drier and cooler as less humid air arrives.
Long-range indications show a cooler, less humid weather pattern for much of next week. We’ll continue to track this possibility.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.