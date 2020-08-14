Huge blaze at StemWood lumber mill in New Albany under investigation

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The old StemWood lumber mill burst into flames in New Albany Thursday evening, prompting huge plumes of smoke to come out of the building. The blaze could be seen for miles as New Albany fire crews began working to put out the flames around 6:15 p.m.
The former mill on Grant Line Road is located near a Walmart. It was in the process of being demolished to build a residential complex, but the demo was put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit in March.
Some residents in the area told WAVE 3 News they expected the fire to spread because it was so large.
Rhonda Fessel said she’s lived in the area her entire life, and watching the old building burn down brought tears to her eyes.
“It’s been so many different things. I know it as Stemwood,” Fessel said. “When I was little they had a big old oak tree and that tree was something we always saw.”
She watched the fire from her home with her granddaughter who said the firefighters made her feel safe because they worked so fast.
About a mile away from Grant Line Road, Justin Taylor, who is a certified firefighter, could see the smoke from his home. He was outside with his wife and daughters when it started.
“The girls said there was stuff falling from the sky,” Taylor explained. “I thought it was birds but it was the ashes.”
Taylor said he immediately went running through the neighborhood to find out where the flames were coming from, he thought it could have been a house fire nearby.
“I figured I would just go to it,” Taylor added. “And if I could get there in time to go into someone’s house and possibly save someone’s life then I’d do it without even thinking twice.”
Taylor’s family along with the Fessel’s were all impressed by the efforts of first responders, and are happy no injuries are being reported yet.
“Our fire department here in the area and our police department are absolutely amazing,” Taylor expressed. “It’s truly the best community we’ve lived in.”
It is unknown if anyone was on-site at the time of the fire or what caused it.
