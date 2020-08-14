ISP: Jasper woman stole items from home while family traveled out of town

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken into custody after being accused of stealing from a family in Dubois County.
According to Indiana State Police, a family returned to their home in Jasper and noticed a number of their items were missing.
Further investigation showed a red convertible had been at the home while the family was away. The vehicle lead state troopers to 37-year-old Cassandra Henke-Meyer, who the family says was supposed to be caring for their pet and was given their alarm pass code.
Police say the family’s missing items were found in the suspect’s home. She was also reportedly In possession of controlled substances.
Henke-Meyer is now facing six felony charges, including burglary, theft, residential entry, possession of a legend drug and trafficking.
