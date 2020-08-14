Kentucky Science Center offers help for students and parents with Camp NTI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With JCPS and surrounding school districts going virtual for the start of the school year, parents all around WAVE Country are scrambling to find a way to make it work.
The Kentucky Science Center is offering Camp NTI, to support K-6th grade students with their virtual learning.
Camp NTI will offer campers structure and socialization all within small group pods and following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The Science Center’s staff will support each child’s virtual learning assignments during dedicated NTI time frames each day, while also doing other activities and demonstrations at other times.
Students will need to bring their digital learning device and headphones, a mask, and their lunch, snack and water bottle. They’ll also need to know their login and password information to get to their virtual lessons.
Reservations must be made in advance. Click here to register.
