Kentucky Supreme Court announces pilot project to reduce eviction cases in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A program to help renters is kicking off in just ten days.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has announced The “Eviction Diversion Pilot Project”. It aims at reducing eviction cases in Jefferson county.
The plan is to connect tenants and landlords with rental assistance through Louisville Metro Government and community organizations.
Under Supreme Court Administrative Order 2020-59, an eviction summons in Jefferson County will be accompanied by written information about rent assistance. At the initial eviction hearing, the parties will also be informed verbally that certain local agencies may be able to assist tenants with funding for some or all of the rent owed and help landlords with recouping missed or late rent payments. Louisville Metro Government and the Legal Aid Society will have a representative present for each eviction hearing.
Eviction hearings will then be put on hold for seven days to give parties the opportunity to explore and apply for any available funding. If the parties reach an agreement on payment, the eviction proceedings will be dismissed.
The program will start operations in Jefferson District Court on August 24th.
