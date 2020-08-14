Louisville-based Dan-O’s Seasoning to be a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The business of a Louisville native will be sponsoring a NASCAR truck.
Dan-O’s Seasoning will be the primary sponsor for Spencer Boyd when he takes to the Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course for the first-ever running at the track of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series.
The first interaction between Boyd and Oliver happened when Dan-O Seasoning was an associate sponsor at races in Kansas and Michigan. But Oliver wanted more.
“When the Daytona Road Course opportunity came up, they jumped on the chance to get a green truck out there,” Boyd said.
Boyd who has previous road course racing experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will drive the all-green Dan-O’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado at Daytona for a doubleheader with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, August 16.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.