Man, child die following shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people died from gunshot wounds following a shooting near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that a man was found dead when officers arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue.
An LMPD officer then rushed the second shooting victim, a child, to Norton Children’s Hospital, but that child died a short time later.
LMPD said at about 5:45 p.m. that the adult shooting victim was a man in his mid-20s, but did not disclose his name.
The name and age of the child were not immediately available.
Details about motives or suspects also weren’t known.
