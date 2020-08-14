New COVID-19 helpline launched in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new helpline will be staffed 24/7 to answer questions about COVID-19.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness and Lacuna Health launched the Lou Health COVID-19 helpline to help people with the following questions:
- Have questions about what to do while waiting for COVID-19 test results
- Have questions about symptoms they’re having
- Had a positive test and haven’t been contacted by the health department yet
- Are a contact of someone who tested positive and want instructions on what to do next
- Have questions about safely isolating or quarantining
- Have questions about contact tracing.
“Our cases of COVID-19 are rising at an alarming rate,” Chief Health Strategist and director of the Department of Public Health and Wellness Sarah Moyer said. “We want people to be able to quickly get information if they have concerns. This helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Many of the employees answering the calls are bilingual and language translation services are also available.”
To reach the helpline, call (502) 912-8598.
