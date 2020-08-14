NuLu Business Association names Diversity Empowerment Council chair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new member has been appointed to the Nulu Business Association Board of Directors.
André Wilson was confirmed to the board during a monthly membership meeting, according to NuLu Business Association Board President Rick Murphy.
In addition to his position on the board, Wilson, who is the president and CEO of Style Icon Group, will also chair the newly formed NuLu Diversity Empowerment Council.
The goal of the new council is to attract and assist Black-owned and other minority business start-ups with a business plan, entity creation and applications for funding, according to the association.
The association also has plans to launch an inclusivity incubator program under the council.
