Police Officer in Serious Condition after Friday Crash with Semi-Truck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crothersville Police Department Officer is in serious condition after being hit by a semi-truck while in his squad car.
Indiana State Police is leading the investigation. Sergeant Stephen Wheeles says two officers were helping out keep crews working on the interstate safe by guiding traffic around 6:00 Friday morning when a squad car was hit.
The two squad cars at the scene had their emergency lights on. Investigators believe the semi-truck crashed into the back of the cruiser. 45-year old Officer Michael Weiler was inside the vehicle. He is a five year veteran of the Crothersville Police Department.
Weiler was flown to an Indianapolis area hospital with serious injuries.
“We’re in a rural area we know a lot of those officers from other agencies, we often work with them on calls we may go on,” Sgt. Wheeles said. “That’s the first thing, it hits close to home. At the end of the day, we have a job to do we want to make sure all people involved that the situation is investigated thoroughly.”
ISP says they’re working to figure out, how this crash happened. Police don’t think weather, drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor. ISP is waiting on toxicology results.
Sgt. Wheeles says drivers need to pay attention to their surroundings, especially when they see emergency lights: “We want to caution people just because you see the emergency lights ahead you, don’t think you can change lanes and go around us, there maybe a reason why the road may be closed.” It’s not clear yet whether any charges will be filed against the semi-truck driver.
