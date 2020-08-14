Ramps to close on Spaghetti Junction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Ramps on Spaghetti Junction will be closed to allow for crews to change road markings and signs.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will close several ramps starting Friday at 5 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
Ramps to be closed include:
- I-64 West to I-65 South
- I-64 West to I-65 North
- I-71 South to I-65 North
- Story Ave to I-65 North & South
- Story Ave to I-64 West
According to KYTC, signed detours will be in place at I-264 for both I-71 South and I-64 West, directing drivers to connect with I-65 near the airport via I-264 West. Story Ave traffic can follow the signed detour to Main Street and then Preston Street for I-65 North & I-64 West or First Street for I-65 South.
