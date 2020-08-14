Tropical Storm Kyle forms, setting new record in 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tropical Storm Kyle formed Friday afternoon as the 11th tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with winds of 40 mph, and moving to the east-northeast at 17 mph.
This sets a new record to have 11 tropical storms form this early in the Atlantic hurricane season.
Tropical Storm Kyle is moving offshore of the Mid-Atlantic coast, and is 185 miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Kyle will move quickly away from land and the United States through the weekend and is expected to dissipate by early next week.
We also are tracking Tropical Storm Josephine, which formed this past Tuesday, August 11th, and has winds of 40 mph, with a movement to the west-northwest at 16 mph.
Josephine is expected to curve away from the United States and stay out in the Central Atlantic Ocean, as it diminishes in strength next week.
The WBTV First Alert Weather team will continue to closely monitor the tropics and keep you and your family safe.
WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.