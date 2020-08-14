Victims in Meade County home explosion identified; 3 still in ICU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The four people who were hurt when a house exploded in Meade County were identified Friday.
The explosion took place in the 900 block of Old Ekron Road just before noon Thursday.
Friday, the four people involved were identified. They are: Melissa Swartz (53 years old); her son, Daniel Swartz (21); his 11-year-old nephew and his 8-year-old stepdaughter.
The two adults are in the ICU at UofL Hospital. The 8-year-old girl is in the ICU at Norton Children’s Hospital. The 11-year-old boy already has been released after being treated for minor injuries, Brandenburg Police Chief Brian Haag said Friday.
Investigators are working to find out what caused the explosion.
