Woman, child shot in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon.
Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that a woman and a juvenile were shot in the Jacobs neighborhood shortly before 1:30 p.m.
Information about the victims’ conditions was not immediately available. Details about motives or suspects also weren’t known.
LMPD rushed the child to University Hospital; EMS took the woman to the same location.
WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as new information becomes available.
