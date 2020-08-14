Woman, child shot in Jacobs neighborhood

Two people were shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise | August 14, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT - Updated August 14 at 2:04 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter avenues Friday afternoon.

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed that a woman and a juvenile were shot in the Jacobs neighborhood shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Information about the victims’ conditions was not immediately available. Details about motives or suspects also weren’t known.

LMPD rushed the child to University Hospital; EMS took the woman to the same location.

