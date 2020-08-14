3-year-old girl, father killed in Jacobs double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old girl and her father are dead after being shot near the intersection of West Southern Heights and Kahleter Avenue Friday afternoon around 1 p.m
MetroSafe confirmed that a man was found dead when officers arrived at the scene in the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue. An LMPD officer then rushed the second shooting victim, a child, to Norton Children’s Hospital, but she died a short time later.
Family members told WAVE 3 News the girl is Trinity Randolph, a toddler who was reportedly in the house with her father, Brandon Waddles, when they were both shot and killed. Waddles was in his mid 20′s.
Their deaths mark 97 homicides in Louisville this year. According to Christopher 2X with Game Changers, people ages 25 and under make up the majority of those homicide numbers.
“What is really troubling as it relates to the start of August, August 1 into august 14 is 16 fatal homicides in 14 days,” 2X explained. " We’re having more individuals who are connected to the shootings as younger shooters.”
Waddles was a local music artist who went by the name “DareallilB.”
Family members of Trinity cried at the scene in pain but said their hearts are filled with forgiveness and love.
“Our grandmother always taught us to love…no matter what,” a family member said. “That’s what we did in our family, I don’t care how upset you were in our family, you have to make amends, and that’s really where we are right now.
Details about motives or suspects have not been revealed by investigators.
