Elizabethtown juvenile injured in Saturday morning shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile in Hardin County was injured Saturday morning in a shooting.
According to Elizabethtown Police, officers responded to a 911 call on Nicholas Street in Elizabethtown around 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a young man with gunshot wounds. According to EPD Public Information Officer Chris Denham, the juvenile was still in surgery at last check.
Shortly after the shooting, police arrested two other male juveniles in connection to the shooting. Police say there are no remaining suspects and they don’t believe there’s any kind of threat to Etown residents.
Charges are unknown at this time, due to the suspects being under the age of 18.
