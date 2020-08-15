FORECAST: Mostly dry and warmer Today

- SUNDAY: Scattered downpours possible
- NEXT WEEK: Somewhat cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a partly sunny sky with only isolated showers or storms popping up during the afternoon hours. Most of the area will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s.
If you have outdoor plans this evening it will be warm and muggy under a partly cloudy sky. We’ll be dry overnight as lows slide into the 60s overnight with readings near 70 degrees in Louisville.
A cold front moves into the area on Sunday bringing a chance of scattered storms. chance in the afternoon will be prompted by a cold front passing through. By sunset we should be drier and cooler as less humid air arrives.
Drier and less humid air starts moving in behind the cold front setting the stage for a pleasant Sunday night. We’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky with lows in the 60s.
