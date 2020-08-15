Indiana reports 1,096 positive COVID-19 cases Saturday

INDIANA (WAVE) - The state of Indiana has reported another day of high positive COVID-19 cases.
Saturday, 1,096 new cases were reported. The total number of positive cases in the Hoosier state now sits at 79,676.
Indiana also reported an additional 15 new deaths Saturday, bringing the states death toll up to 2,921.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 7.7% while its total positivity rate is higher, at 8.9%.
