Kentucky Science Center offering NTI camp to help area kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many parents are going to need some help with nontraditional instruction. The Kentucky Science Center could be an option for your family if your kids need some help with NTI.
With JCPS and many of the surrounding school districts going virtual for the beginning of the school year, the Science Center is offering what they are calling camp NTI for children Kindergarten through 6th grade to help them with virtual learning. Camp NTI starts August 31 and will run through October 1. You can book week-long sessions.
The Science Center says they will provide structure and socialization within small group pods while following COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Children can get help with virtual learning assignments by learning through activities, demonstrations, and safe exhibit exploration.
Camp NTI students have to bring a snack, water bottle, lunch, mask, digital learning device, and headphones.
The camp costs $245 for members and $295 for non-members, per week.
For more information and how to book a spot, click here.
