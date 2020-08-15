KSP looking for ‘Five-Finger Vape Villain'

Who is the "5-Finger Vape Villain" seen below?



Believed to have a severe nicotine problem, he walked in the Raceway in Oboro (ironically next to the jail) & stole a case of 30 vape pens & ran



His getaway car is a green Nissan Maxima w tinted windows



Know him? 270-826-3312👇 pic.twitter.com/0y9AAPoImF