638 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 4 p.m. Saturday, 638 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kentucky.
Seventeen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.
Governor Andy Beshear says there have been at least 38,930 positive cases reported in the state.
“Saturday’s COVID report unfortunately suggests this is going to be the highest week of total cases that we’ve ever had, though our positivity rate is going down a little bit,” Gov. Beshear said in a press release. “Folks, this thing is real. We are at war with it and we are going to have to be the strong, resilient and also patient Kentuckians that we are to make sure that we prevent loss of life, that we promote health and that we protect our children, that we should never, ever experiment with.”
An additional six deaths were reported Saturday, raising Kentucky’s death toll up to 810.
The deaths reported Saturday included two men from Jefferson County, ages 71 and 85; a 57-year-old woman from Jefferson County; a 74-year-old man from Graves County; a 72-year-old man from Nicholas County, and an 89-year-old man from McCracken County.
As of Saturday, at least 754,985 tests had been administered.
Kentucky’s seven-day positivity rate sits at 5.45%.
So far, 9,091 Kentucky residents have recovered from the virus.
