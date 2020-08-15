USPS announces temporary price increase

USPS announces temporary price increase
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo vote-by-mail ballots are shown in U.S. Postal service sorting trays the King County Elections headquarters in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. The U.S. Postal Service has sent letters to 46 states and the District of Columbia, warning it cannot guarantee all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted, The Washington Post reported Friday, Aug. 14. (Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File/AP)
By CNN | August 15, 2020 at 3:36 AM EDT - Updated August 15 at 3:36 AM

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service is planning for a temporary price increase that will go into effect from Oct. 18 to Dec. 27.

The price increase is due to the high demand for online items.

Package shipments will see a rate increase anywhere from 24 cents to as much as $1.50.

USPS filed the notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The price increase is expected to still keep the postal service rates competitive while providing the agency with much needed revenue.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.