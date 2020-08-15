Weekend Reds games postponed after player tests positive for COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Saturday and Sunday Reds games against the Pittsburgh Pirates are now postponed after a Reds player tested positive for COVID-19, officials from the Major League Baseball said in a statement.
MLB officials say the postponement will allow for additional testing and contract tracing to be completed.
Officials have not identified the player.
The virus has already impacted the Reds season after Matt Davidson tested positive last month, though he has since returned to action.
Reds’ starters Nick Senzel and Mike Moustakas both missed games after alerting the Reds they were experiencing symptoms.
The Reds played Friday’s game at Great American Ball Park, but it’s unclear how the positive test will affect the rest of their schedule.
The Reds have played 20 of their scheduled 60 games this season.
