Family of 3-year-old-girl who was shot and killed asks for community support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 3-year-old is among the victims of one of Louisville’s most deadly years in history.
Friday afternoon, 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father Brandon Waddles, 21, were shot and killed on the 3700 block of Kahlert Avenue. As of Sunday morning, there had been 98 criminal homicides in the city of Louisville this year, 17 out of the 98 happened in the first 16 days of August.
Days after the deaths, Trinity’s family spoke out and said their baby girl should not have been murdered.
“She was like this perfect little special angel,” Tenisha Porter, Trinity’s aunt said.
Porter said this is a familiar pain. In 2013, she lost her nephew Cortez Randolph to gun violence.
“When Trinity came into my life, my depression left,” Porter cried. “I had Trinity to always hug and hold and kiss every time I saw her.”
Trinity and her father leaves behind a mother and a 1-month old baby. Trinity’s grandfather, Tyronn Howlett said Trinity’s mother could use any amount of support right now.
“To see my daughter cry, can’t sleep, cry and cry all night screaming for her daughter and she has no business to feel that way,” Howlett said. “As a family, we can do as much but, there’s no time frame on when she’s going to be okay and able to fend for herself.”
To support the family, Percy Miller also known as Master P will be paying for funeral costs.
You can click here If you’d like to donate towards Trinity’s mother and her 1 month old baby.
