FORECAST: Less humid, but warm Monday

- TUESDAY: scattered showers possible
- THIS WEEK: Cooler and less humid
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drier and less humid air moves into the area setting the stage for a pleasant night. We’ll see a mostly clear sky with lows in the 60s for most, but a few upper 50s are possible in the suburbs.
Monday will be less humid, but it’s still going to be a hot day with highs in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds start streaming in later in the day in advance of our next disturbance.
Isolated showers are possible Monday evening into Monday night as a disturbance drops into the region. Expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures falling into the 60s for overnight lows.
A cold front and a wave of low pressure move through the area on Tuesday bringing some scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low 80s and even some upper 70s can’t be ruled out in the suburbs.
Another push of cooler and less humid air arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday behind a cold front. That will give us another taste of fall weather on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
