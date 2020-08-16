Free farmers market in honor of Breonna Taylor gives away thousands of produce boxes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 2,000 boxes of produce were given to Louisville residents Saturday in the name of Breonna Taylor.
Tamika Palmer, Breonna Taylor’s mother said the service reflects who her daughter was.
“This is the type of stuff she lived for,” Palmer expressed. “To help anybody, so to do this in her honor, it just shows her character.”
The free farmers’ market was held in the Louisville Urban League’s parking lot. People were able to pick up produce boxes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Organizations like Until Freedom led the day.
“We’re also going door to door, we found some seniors who are immobile, we took boxes to them to drop it off,” Tamika Mallory, the Co-founder of Until Freedom explained. The group also said they visited the family of Trinity Randolph, the 3-year-old girl who was shot and killed Friday afternoon.
“We want to continue to support them,” Palmer said. “We know that gun violence is an issue that over 29 people were shot in a month here in Louisville.
Mallory said the national organization relocated to Louisville to fight for justice for Breonna Taylor.
“I think what we find to be ironic is that since we’ve been here there’s been a helicopter following us around,” Palmer added. “We’ve seen unmarked cars following us, meanwhile there’s actually violence going on in other places of the community.
As the organization continues to act in the name of Breonna Taylor, Mallory is also putting pressure on the city to get control of gun violence.
”So instead of the taxpayer dollars being used to actually go into communities and to help to deal with the stress that is upon the people who may live there,” Mallory said. “They are taking the time to monitor people who are here to respond to the murder of Breonna Taylor.
