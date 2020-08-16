KY Rep. Attica Scott pre-files ‘Breonna’s Law’ to end no-knock search warrants statewide

“There was never a need for no-knock search warrants like the one used in Breonna’s case, and while this type of warrant is now banned here in Metro Louisville and appears to have little use elsewhere, I want to make sure statewide law keeps it from ever coming back,” said Rep. Scott, who serves the 41st House District. “In addition, I want to make sure a judge specifically approves any use of violent entry when a warrant is carried out, and I want all law enforcement officers to have to wear body cameras and be required to use them when serving any warrant. This video would then have to be available if a complaint is filed, and those violating these new cameras and search warrant requirements would be subject to being fired or suspended. The last major provision of Breonna’s Law is to make sure law enforcement officers undergo drug and alcohol screening following a deadly incident or after they discharge their firearm while on duty. Frankly, I’m surprised this is not already standard procedure.”