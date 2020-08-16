Lou City takes command early and tops Loudoun United

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC recorded a pair of goals in a match for the first time this season as they defeated Loudoun United FC, 2-0 on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.
City’s Cameron Lancaster put the home team in front with a goal in the in the first half and teammate Napo Matsoso added a goal in the second half as Lou City improved to 3-3-1 with nine games left in the regular season.
On Wedneday night at 8:00 P.M. the City will host Sporting KC II at Lynn Family Stadium.
