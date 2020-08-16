Lou City takes command early and tops Loudoun United

Lou City takes command early and tops Loudoun United
Louisville City FC head coach John Hackworth and his squad chalk up three points in win over Loudoun United. (Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Mike Hartnett | August 16, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT - Updated August 16 at 5:32 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville City FC recorded a pair of goals in a match for the first time this season as they defeated Loudoun United FC, 2-0 on Saturday night at Lynn Family Stadium.

City’s Cameron Lancaster put the home team in front with a goal in the in the first half and teammate Napo Matsoso added a goal in the second half as Lou City improved to 3-3-1 with nine games left in the regular season.

On Wedneday night at 8:00 P.M. the City will host Sporting KC II at Lynn Family Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.