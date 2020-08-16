Virtual learning only this week at Jeffersonville High School

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Jefferson High School on Sunday announced that it will offer virtual learning only this week.
The district released the following statement at about 12:30 p.m.
“Due to the number of staff absences, Jeffersonville High School will be moving into virtual learning for the week of August 17-21. A total of 17 staff members are scheduled to be out. Four of those are quarantined due to contact with an exposed student or staff member at JHS. The others are unrelated to those quarantines.”
