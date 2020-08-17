Baptist Health Louisville begins immersion swaddle baths for newborns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Babies born at Baptist will be bathed in a blanket.
Baptist Health Louisville is transiting to immersion swaddle bathing starting on Monday.
The babies will be wrapped in fleece a blanket and bathed in a device designed to mimic the womb called a TurtleTub. The tub allows babies to safely recline.
The blanket traps the warmth from the water against the baby’s skin, according to the hospital. Since babies do not have excess fat, hospital officials said they can become too cold or hypothermic in traditional baths.
Baptist said swaddle bathing is a family-centered activity.
“If parents didn’t get to bathe baby, it took away that family experience,” Nurse Educator Lauren Buchwald, BSN, RN, MSC, said. “We want to give that back to them so they can understand the process better and also enjoy it.”
Baptist first began immersion swaddle bathing babies in the NICU in May.
