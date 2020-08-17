Bullitt County COVID case total reaches 441

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise exponentially in Bullitt County, the district announced it now has a total of 441 cases.
On a conference call, health officials discussed the materials they still have left to help combat the virus.
“We still have PPE that we are still issuing out on request,” Bullitt County EMS Director Kenny Hardin said. “We still have sanitizer, we still have some masks left. Still have no gowns. We have a limited supply of gloves, but we are still trying to meet the requests of the community, trying to help them stay open and stay staffed as best we can, and stay safe for the employees and safe for the patrons that utilize them.”
In addition to the materials update, Bullitt County also celebrated its milestone of being able to feed more than 50,000 of its seniors during the pandemic.
