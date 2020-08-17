Column: Lawmakers should lift ban on Pell grants so more colleges can work with corrections

Studies also show 65 percent of all new jobs require some postsecondary education, but only 22 percent of people in state prison have had at least some postsecondary education in their lifetimes. With the federal Pell ban lifted, Kentucky could significantly increase the number of people returning home with the postsecondary credentials that make them more likely to secure employment. If just half of eligible Kentuckians in prison enroll in college and earn credentials, they could earn more than $1 million more per year in aggregate earnings that could go toward family expenses and supporting our local economies.