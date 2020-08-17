Coronavirus saliva test could be rolled out soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FDA has approved emergency use of a COVID-19 saliva test which could eventually drive down costs and make it more widely available to the public.
A huge plus? It could also mean shorter wait times for results, which could be critical to stopping the coronavirus spread.
Within a matter of weeks, the new way to be tested could be used locally and nationwide. According to NBC News, some experts are calling it one of the most significant advances in testing since the COVID-19 crisis began, and it’s as simple as spitting into a tube. Right now with current testing, turnaround time can be one week to 10 days.
“If you’re trying to find out if you’re positive or negative and you’ve wasted 10 days waiting for the results to come back, you’ve almost quarantined yourself the whole time,” Norton Healthcare Chief Health Innovation Officer Dr. Steve Heilman said.
SalivaDirect turnaround time for results can be cut down to less than 24 hours. It’s also less invasive than the nasal swabs. Heilman said researchers at Yale developed the test. Its research was paid for, in part, by the NBA, whose players, coaches and staff were tested before going into their Florida bubble when their season resumed. Their results matched other proven testing methods.
Major League Baseball is currently using a similar test developed by Rutgers researchers.
“If you test positive, you’re probably positive,” Heilman said. “If you test negative, even the website for the Yale test, states that a negative test should be confirmed by a more sensitive molecular test as well.”
But, there’s good news for players or anyone being tested regularly.
“If you’re getting multiple tests done, the more and more negatives you have, the sensitivity is going to go up as a result of you having multiple tests,” Heilman said.
One of the biggest benefits is that the test can cost as little as $10, so more people can be tested more often.
“On a rapid test, we start working through who’s positive and who’s negative in a much faster fashion, and we can isolate those who need to be isolated,” Heilman said.
The doctor said the best-case scenario is an accurate, inexpensive test that’s available to all if there are the right platforms and equipment to process the tests in place going forward.
