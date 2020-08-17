Court dismisses lawsuit asking for release of inmates at Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women

ACLU-KY Staff Attorney Heather Gatnarek released the following statement following the ruling, “We are deeply disappointed by the court’s decision that keeps our medically-vulnerable clients incarcerated at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women (KCIW) amid the novel coronavirus outbreak there. The ruling comes as COVID-19 cases surge across Kentucky. We know that prisons present uniquely dangerous conditions and we remain concerned about our clients’ risk of becoming very sick or dying. The situation at KCIW is being repeated in jails, prisons, and detention centers across the commonwealth. As we evaluate our next steps in this case, we continue to call on Governor Beshear, the Department of Corrections, ICE Officials, local jailers, prosecutors, judges, and those in charge of youth facilities to act boldly and swiftly to protect incarcerated people from this highly infectious, potentially fatal disease. Detention should not be a death sentence.”