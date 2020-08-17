Donors can help provide supplies for students’ Career Pathway Kits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS high school students in Career and Technical Education courses need your help. Some courses need extra items that students doing NTI 2.0 may not have on hand. Individuals and community groups can help support these students by donating items such as mannequins for health science courses, cooking utensils for culinary students or maker space kits for engineering courses.
Donors can choose to provide all or a portion of the materials needed for a pathway’s kit. Click here for a list of needed items.
Supplies can be dropped off at Seneca High School, 3510 Goldsmith Lane, between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 18-21.
Donating physical supplies is the easiest and fastest way to get kits into the hands of students, but supporters can also make a financial donation toward the purchase of career pathway kits to be used during NTI and beyond.
