FORECAST: Cold front moving in with rain chance Tuesday, very pleasant Wednesday

- TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms with a front moving through
- WEDNESDAY: Pick of the week in terms of low humidity and cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will cloud up a bit overnight as a cold front approaches from the north. A shower or two can’t be ruled out after midnight, with better rain chances arriving after sunrise Tuesday. Lows tonight will get down toward 70 degrees.
The cold front will continue pressing through during the day on Tuesday, bringing with it scattered storm chances. The greatest rain chance will be south of Louisville during the afternoon. High temperatures will only top out in the lower 80s.
Drier air will move in behind the front Tuesday night, giving us a much cooler, crisper feel to the air by Wednesday morning. Enjoy some 50s and 60s as you start hump day!
Wednesday is easily the pick of the week as mainly sunny weather returns with low humidity and highs in the lower 80s.
The fall preview only lasts a couple of days. By the weekend temperatures return to normal (upper 80s) and the humidity increases.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.