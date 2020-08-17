FORECAST: One more front to get through before a break

- TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms with a front moving through
- WEDNESDAY: Pick day of the week in terms of low humdity and cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday is shaping up to be a nice day overall with highs on very warm side, nearing 90 in some spots.
It will be a humid day but not as sticky as previous days - if that helps.
A front will start its approach Monday night into early Tuesday. As it gets closer, the risk for a shower to develop will exist, mainly along/north of the Ohio River. A low pressure will drag a front through the area from morning to afternoon. The rain chance will follow this wave so the more north you are, the quicker you get out of the rain zone. The front should clear our southern counties by or just after sunset.
Lower humidity continues to move into the area Tuesday night setting the stage for a very pleasant night.
Lows bottom out in the lower 60s in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
A more humid setup will return later in the week along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.