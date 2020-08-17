FORECAST: Warm today, showers Tuesday

- TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms with a front moving through
- WEDNESDAY: Pick of the week in terms of low humdity and cooler weather
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We'll see a mostly sunny sky through the afternoon, but it's going to be on the warm side as highs reach the upper 80s, which is near the average for this time of year. It will be a humid day, but not as sticky as previous days.
A cold front and an area of low pressure will approach tonight into early Tuesday. Clouds will increase and the risk for isolated showers exists, with the best chance north of I-64. Temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s.
A low pressure will drag a front through the area on Tuesday. The rain chance will follow this wave so the more north you are, the quicker you get out of the rain zone. The front should clear our southern counties by or just after sunset.
Lower humidity continues to move into the area Tuesday night setting the stage for a very pleasant night. Lows bottom out in the lower 60s in the city and mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
A more humid setup will return later in the week along with scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
