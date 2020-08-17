Gov. Beshear reports 376 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday reported 376 new cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky.
“That’s about in line with the last several weeks that we’ve seen on Mondays,” Beshear said.
There have been 39,691 total cases of COVID-19 across the state.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, the governor confirmed that 54 of the newest cases involve patients who are under the age of 18. Also, 124 of the new cases were reported in Jefferson County, and 51 more were confirmed in Fayette County, Beshear said. The state’s positivity rate is now 5.8 percent.
The governor said last week brought the largest number of positive tests in Kentucky, with 4,333.
“I pray that that will be the largest number of cases that we will have,” Beshear said. “Our battle now is to start pushing that positivity rate down by doing the right things by making sure we are smart.”
A total of 760,022 tests have been administered in Kentucky throughout the crisis. At least 9,158 people have recovered.
Currently, there are 563 Kentuckians being treated for the coronavirus in Kentucky; 136 are in an ICU and 80 are on a ventilator.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
