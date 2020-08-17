Highlands business owner faces shutdown following vandalism, pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was always David Roselle’s dream to own a business in the Highlands, the neighborhood his mother grew up in. But since he opened his doors, it’s felt closer to a nightmare.
"It's just been hard, because I opened the business right before COVID-19 happened, right before," said Roselle, the owner of Smoke n Snacks Mini Mart, "and since then it's just been one challenge after another trying to keep my business from closing."
The virus forced Roselle to shut down almost immediately after he opened. Then following Gov. Andy Beshear's curfew on bars, Roselle said there wasn't enough foot traffic in the area to stay open so he closed again.
His problems didn't stop there. Saturday night, someone threw a brick into his store's front window, shattering the glass and damaging merchandise inside.
"Of course I was devastated," Roselle said. "I went in and saw all my stuff knocked on the floor, brick inside. I was disheartened, a little scared, wondering if they're going to come back, so the following night I stayed here all night to guard the store just to make sure it doesn't happen again."
Roselle said his business likely can't take any more hits, so he picked up a second job to keep the doors open. He hopes more business owners will come to the area soon.
"The quicker we get these places occupied, the better the street will be," Roselle said, referring to the vacant buildings next to his.
Roselle plans to board up all the windows soon, but until then he will stand guard and pray for change.
"Things happen, and we just have to keep moving forward and pray for the best at this point," Roselle said. "I'm just trying to stay on my two feet and keep from closing my doors."
Roselle started a GoFundMe to raise money to fix his window and support his business. To donate, click here.
