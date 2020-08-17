‘It’s real’ says Louisville woman who shares her COVID-19 experience

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We’ve been bringing you stories about people who have gotten coronavirus in our area over the past five months. Continuing to share these stories is important because case numbers continue to climb. Maybe you’ve had or have it, or know someone who does.
Yolanda Bridgewater-Ford of Louisville tested positive for the virus in mid-March. Bridgewater-Ford, who is a member of my family, talked about her experience with COVID-19 in hopes of letting people know how serious it is. This isn’t the first time she’s struggled with her health. In 2008, Bridgewater-Ford found out she had Glioblastoma, an aggressive type of cancer in the brain.
“I struggled with that for eight years and then went into remission,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
In mid-March, she noticed she wasn’t feeling well and developed a cough.
“I took cough medicine and I said I’m going to lay down and take it easy,” Bridgewater-Ford said. “I woke up to go to the bathroom and I felt really hot.”
At some point Bridgewater-Ford lost consciousness. When her mother didn’t hear from her for two days, she had a feeling something wasn’t right and called for help.
“Ambulance and fire department broke into my apartment,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
After being taken to a hospital, Bridgewater-Ford tested positive for coronavirus. She was hospitalized for a week.
“I was dehydrated and my kidneys started to shut down,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
No one could visit her in the hospital.
“The main thing I was just scared,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
When Bridgewater-Ford got out of the hospital, she had to be placed on oxygen for a few weeks and did rehab at home to regain strength. She has had previous issues with her vision, but says the virus caused it get worse. She can’t see well at all now and will need surgery.
“Just really fuzzy and it’s from the inflammation in my eyes,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
On top of all of this, Bridgewater-Ford’s mother also got coronavirus. She suspects that she gave it to her.
“With my mom, it gave her lung clots so she was in the hospital a lot longer,” Bridgewater-Ford said.
The message Bridgewater-Ford wants people to know that this virus impacts people differently and don’t be indifferent about what it can do to you.
“Oh my goodness it’s real,” Bridgewater-Ford said. “You have to take it seriously. It can change your life. Whether it be a short time or forever.”
