Jeffersonville High School families working through week of virtual learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jeffersonville High School students are out of the classroom, due in part to COVID-19.
According to the Greater Clark County Schools Facebook page:
The district’s plan was an adjustment for parents like Cori Dillahunty.
“It is more challenging, but then again, none of us were prepared for this,” Dillahunty said, referring to the coronavirus. “I think that Clark County has done the best that they could do under the circumstances that were thrown at them, and all of us.”
Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Mark Laughner said he made the decision to close Jeffersonville High School after discussing the situation with the school’s principal and other district leaders.
“When we feel like we don’t have the staff necessary to run a building effectively, then we’re going to go to e-learning and make sure our students get the education they need in that matter,” Laughner said.
Laughner said he knows it may not be the last time a school is forced to close. Back in July, Jeffersonville High School announced students would begin the year online after people associated with the school had to quarantine due to the coronavirus.
Laughner said if more staff members plan to be absent, or if a more widespread outbreak hits a school, the district could make the permanent switch to online learning.
“I would anticipate if we had a cluster of cases or positive cases in a school, or if the staffing situation continues to pop up, we may have to look at things differently,” Laughner said. “But right now, we want to continue to move forward.”
Dillahunty said she’s more worried about prolonged closures.
Her son is a senior and a member of the Jeffersonville High School football team, so she’s hopeful he’ll be able to enjoy a traditional senior high school year. However, her family is ready to learn from home for longer than five days if need be.
“I want him to experience prom and I want him to experience walking and marching with his class when they graduate, but the reality is, that may not happen,” Dillahunty said.
Laughner told WAVE 3 News he will continue to consult Clark County health officials on a daily basis, to review the most recent data and determine if more schools need to close.
