LMPD: Watterson afternoon shooting likely a targeted incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers normally concern themselves with other cars on the road, weather conditions, and passengers in their car. However, after an afternoon shooting on the Watterson Expressway on Sunday, some drivers now fear they should be worried about flying bullets while behind the wheel.
“I don’t want to get shot driving down the expressway,” Dina Nabe, who lives near the exit where the shooting happened, told WAVE 3 News on Monday. “I don’t want anyone I know to get shot on the expressway.”
Many people share Nabe’s sentiments. Hundreds commented on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream video filmed at the scene Sunday expressing their concerns.
Monday, LMPD says people in two different cars were shooting at each other while speeding, heading eastbound on the Watterson Expressway. Investigators believe the incident was a targeted shooting, but that hasn’t eased anyone’s fears.
Two of the cars on the scene were riddled with bullet holes and airbags deployed. On a concrete barrier, a gun with an extended clip could be seen. It’s not clear yet if it was involved in the shooting.
Another car was also struck during the incident, but the people inside were not hurt.
“People should be able to drive down the expressway and not worry about someone throwing rocks, shootings,” Nabe said. “I drive on I-264 a lot, and that’s just absolutely crazy that people have to think about that.”
Trish Owens, who is Nabe’s daughter, says there’s too much violence happening around the city.
“We already got this crazy virus going in in the world,” Owens said. “We need to band together to get this under control, and people are stupid enough to start this?”
LMPD is still working to figure out what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information can call the department’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
