Man found dead outside of New Albany home, foul play suspected

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead outside of a New Albany home.
The body was found by New Albany PD officers around 10:00 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West 7th Street.
NAPD Chief Todd Bailey said officers were dispatched to the address before the man’s body was found. Foul play is suspected in relation to his death.
His identity hasn’t been released.
“There are few details known as this investigation is in its early stages,” Bailey said in a statement. “New Albany is a safe community with highly skilled investigators who will uncover the facts related to this death.”
There are currently no suspects and NAPD investigators don’t believe there is a threat to the public’s safety.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.