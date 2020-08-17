Man responsible for Derby Day 2017 murder sentenced to life in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man responsible for the shooting death of a Louisville father on Derby Day 2017 has now been sentenced to life behind bars.
Scott Kennedy was convicted of killing Michael Bosse back in March of this year.
After being found guilty, the jury recommended the most severe punishment allowed in this case, which according to the judge in the case, is life in prison.
Back in May of 2017, Bosse was shot by Kennedy in front of Bosse's then six-year-old daughter at their home in Shively.
That's one of the reasons the judge cited for the sentence.
“She cold tell us very well what she observed, but couldn’t really tell us why this occurred,” said Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Ann Bailey Smith, " and maybe that’s a godsend that she doesn’t know why this occurred.”
During the course of the trial, the relationship between Kennedy and Bosse became clearer.
Kennedy was living at Bosse's when the shooting happened.
After he was shot, Bosse tried to drive off but crashed his car with his daughter inside.
“It is hard to fathom Mr. Kennedy, first of all that you took this man’s life, who apparently was letting you live in his basement,” said Judge Bailey Smith. “but secondly that you would do this in front of his own daughter, his very young daughter.”
Kennedy was also convicted of fleeing police and being a felon with a gun.
Those sentences will run concurrent with the life sentence.
He can now appeal the ruling.
