Report: Texas nursing home residents go ‘wild’ during quarantine with cocktails, tattoos

(WAVE) - A Texas assisted living facility is showing off how its residents let loose every once in a while.
Unilad reports that each month, employees at Wesley House Assisted Living in Hillsboro, Texas host a cocktail hour for the facility’s live-in ladies. A post on the Wesley House Facebook page reveals their latest get-together had a little something extra, though, because quarantine has them all feeling “wild.”
“This quarantine has got us going wild! Had a few drinks and got tattoos!” the post reads.
The happy hour resulted in a string of seniors posing for pictures happily showing off their beverages and ink. The tattoos, though only temporary, featured floral, butterfly, and feather designs.
This won’t be the only event the 30 residents of Wesley House can look forward to. A staff member commented on the Facebook post, writing they often have dance parties in the dining room.
Unilad reports the nursing facility has not had a coronavirus outbreak and staff members follow all health guidelines to ensure its residents stay safe. During the cocktail hour, each resident had 10 minutes to enjoy their drink and get inked before heading back to their rooms. Staff then disinfected the area before allowing the next group of residents to partake in the action.
