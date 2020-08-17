SEC releases UK football schedule for 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky now knows its 2020 football schedule, after the slate was released by the Southeastern Conference on Monday night.The Cats will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn in the season opener on Sept. 26. Kentucky has not opened its season against an SEC foe since 1960, when the Cats met Georgia Tech, which was a member of the conference at that time.Kentucky’s home opener will be the following Saturday, Oct. 3, as the Cats host Ole Miss at Kroger Field.Kentucky hosts Mississippi State at Kroger Field on Oct. 10 before visiting Neyland Stadium to face Tennessee on Oct. 17.Kentucky then hosts Georgia on Oct. 24 before visiting Missouri in Columbia on Halloween, Oct. 31. Kentucky’s open date is the following week, Nov. 7.The Cats resume play on Nov. 14 by hosting Vanderbilt at Kroger Field. Kentucky next faces road tests at Alabama (Nov. 21) and Florida (Nov. 28).The season finale will be on Dec. 5 at home against South Carolina, which will be Senior Day.In all, the Cats will host five games and have five road games, as the Southeastern Conference plays a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season due to restrictions relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.