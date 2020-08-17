StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

One more cold front to get through before we get the chance to enjoy the sunshine with low humidity as well.
It won’t be too bad this afternoon and certainly not as humid as it was over the weekend. Having said that, you will feel it.
A low pressure that will help drag the front through, will arrive from the north after midnight. That is when the spotty shower chance will kick in for those of you in Southern IN. That “rain chance zone” will then shift toward the Ohio River for the morning/early afternoon period. And south of I-64 for the afternoon. With the latter zones taking place during more of the heating of the day, some of the thunderstorms will be a bit heavier and gusty. The more north you are, the quicker you will feel that refreshing air flow in from the north. We will all feel it overnight into Wednesday morning with lows mainly in the 50s with the city likely to hover in the lower 60s. Temperatures on Wednesday will be spent in the 70s for much of the day with the metro likely to cross briefly into the 80s.
The summer pattern will slowly build right back in later in the week and toward the weekend. The video will cover that setup as well.
Have a Goode one!
